A college has paid tribute to former staff member Chris Marriott after he died while trying to help a stranger.

Mr Marriott suffered fatal injuries when a car ploughed into a crowd of people on College Close, in the Burngreave area of Sheffield, on 27 December.

The 46-year-old, who had been walking with his wife and two sons, went to the aid of a woman lying unconscious in the street when he was hit. He was later described as a "good Samaritan".

He had worked for the college for more than a decade, before he got a job at City Church Sheffield.

College chief executive and principal Angela Foulkes said: "Chris was a highly respected and very well liked member of staff.

"Current and former staff have been in touch expressing their shock and sharing their memories of Chris, which are testament to the lasting positive impact that he had.

"Chris was a great person to work with. Colleagues fondly remember how he always took the time to get to know people, which led to a strong team spirit."

During Mr Marriott's time working at the college, he managed student services, coordinated student recruitment and gave financial support.

Chris Marriott and his wife Bryony. Credit: Family Handout

Ms Foulkes added: "Chris really supported his team and was very approachable. He possessed a quiet strength of character, determination and a positive outlook that inspired colleagues.

"He was generous with his time and kind and considerate of others’ feelings. He always looked for the best in others and had a good word for everyone.

"Chris was always willing to go the extra mile to make things happen. He once came into college over the holidays and along with colleagues processed 1,500 late course applications so that applicants wouldn't have to wait."

She said that Chris was particularly supportive of disadvantaged students, adding: "Chris would get things done in the most practical and caring way and he helped to open doors for hundreds of students to study.

"Those students and his colleagues were eternally grateful for his support.

"Chris was also very adept at creating new processes to help improve things for students and staff and all of this was done with good humour and a smile."

Ms Foulkes said that Chris was proud of the work he did for the church and other charities, including setting up one of the first food banks in the city.

She added: "Nothing was ever too much trouble for Chris. He was kind and generous with his time.

"He really cared about students and staff alike - he was truly student first."

The church group ChristCentral, which includes City Church, said in a statement that everyone was "deeply shocked" by Mr Marriott’s death.

It said: "This is an unbelievably awful situation and we are heartbroken for the family."

Hassan Jhangur, 23, is charged with Mr Marriott's murder and the attempted murder of five others.

He appeared at Sheffield Crown Court on Tuesday, 2 January, where he indicated that he would plead not guilty.

Mr Jhangur was remanded in custody to appear in court again on 25 March.

