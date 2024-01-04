Play Brightcove video

Luke Humphries explains his support for Leeds United and his hopes to take his trophy to Elland Road

Newly crowned w orld darts champion Luke Humphries says he hopes to parade his trophy at Leeds United's Elland Road after victory over teenager Luke Littler.

The 28-year-old lifelong Leeds fan is revelling in his newfound status after beating 16-year-old Littler 7-4 in the PDC World Championship final at Alexandra Palace on Wednesday.

He said there had been suggestions he would make an appearance at Elland Road before his victory.

He added: "Someone said 'we'll wait until your world champion and then you can parade the trophy' and they were right.

"That would be a special special thing to do to parade that trophy around Elland Road... for me to walk up on that pitch would be sensational."

Runner up Luke Littler looks on as Luke Humphries lifts the winner's trophy

Humphries, nicknamed "Cool Hand", fought back from 4-2 down to win five consecutive sets on his way to the title and the £500,000 first prize.

Originally from Berkshire, Humphries said he owes his Leeds affiliation to his father, whose own father, a Tottenham fan, instructed him to choose Leeds or Arsenal ahead of the 1972 FA Cup final.

There has been speculation Humphries' first name is an acronym for "Leeds United Kings of Europe".

Humphries paid tribute to Leeds after his final win, saying: "I wouldn't change my club for the world. The fans are just incredible, they support me so well.

"There is a saying with the Leeds fans that they're so loyal and if you're doing well they'll support you more than anything. I wouldn't want to be associated with any other club."

