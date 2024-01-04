Two men have been charged after a double stabbing at Meadowhall Shopping Centre in Sheffield.

Mohammed Yusoof, 20, and Ayaz Luiz, 24, both of Barnsley Road in Sheffield, were arrested after the incident on Tuesday evening.

Police were called at 6.23pm following reports of a fight between two groups of men.

Two men, aged 19, were taken to hospital with stab wounds. One suffered a minor injury and has been discharged. The other had a serious injury and remains in hospital in a stable condition.

Yusoof is due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates Court on Thursday charged with two counts of wounding, one of affray and one of possessing a knife.Luiz has been charged with affray and will appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Friday.Police say they are continuing to carry out extra patrols at Meadowhall following Tuesday's incident.