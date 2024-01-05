A burglar who broke through the roof of a supermarket to steal alcohol was left trapped when the ceiling repeatedly collapsed.

Maksyn Wojs, 23, got into the Morrisons Daily store, off Ellerburn Avenue, in Hull, via the roof in the early hours of 24 October last year. Having filled a carrier bag with bottles of alcohol he then attempted to escape by hauling himself back through the ceiling, but it collapsed under his weight. He then smashed his way out through a window.

CCTV footage showed the ceiling collapsed onto the shop's tills, from where Wojs had tried to make his getaway. He had a dark scarf across his face and was wearing blue Latex gloves.

The burglary caused an estimated £5,000 of damage to the shop. Hull Crown Court heard in a separate incident, Wojs broke into a house on Beverley Road, Hull, through a sliding patio door, stealing several items including a purse, laptop, headphones and a wood chipper. An Audi - valued at £15,000 - was taken from the driveway.Wojs was arrested in Limedane, Orchard Park estate, where he had been living in a tent in a garden. The court heard Wojs was a homeless drug addict struggling for money.

Olivier Shipley, mitigating, said: "For most of his life, he has had to battle with that addiction. He is capable of living a social lifestyle. He just needs to address his drug addiction otherwise he will be spending longer and longer in a custodial setting."Judge John Thackray KC said Wojs had told the police that the burglary of the house "didn't feel nice" when he committed the offence. Judge Thackray told Wojs: "It felt very much worse for your victims, who must have been horrified to find that you had entered their property before making off in the family motor vehicle."

Wojs was sentenced to 2 years and 4 months in prison for two counts of burglary, fraud offences, having no car insurance and driving without a licence.

