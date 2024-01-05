Play Brightcove video

Watch Helen Steel meet the 'superstar' dog which has appeared in NTR's production of Aladdin.

An unexpected pantomime star emerged as a disabled dog played a leading role in a production of Aladdin.

Pumpkin, a two-year-old paralysed Westie, followed her successful stage debut in an New Theatre Royal (NTR) adaptation of The Wizard of Oz by playing Sultana in the group's performances of Aladdin, which took place across four shows on 3 and 4 January at the New Theatre Royal Lincoln.

The lovable canine appeared as Toto in The Wizard of Oz in spring 2023.

Pumpkin had a tough start to life.

She was found to have suffered a broken spine when a Lincolnshire family adopted her from a rescue and took her to a veterinary specialist in October 2021.

She is paralysed from the waist down and uses a specially designed wheelchair to get around.

Pumpkin suffered a broken spine as a puppy, leaving her paralysed. She gets around with the help of wheels. Credit: ITV News

Her owner, Tammie Fox, has described Pumpkin as a "superstar".

Pumpkin is now fast becoming a mainstay in NTR productions in Lincoln and has been receiving rave reviews from her fellow performers which include the likes of four-time Olympic medalist in gymnastics Louis Smith MBE and Strictly Come Dancing's Ian Waite.

Waite, playing Sultan Cha-Cha-Cha, said: "She's an absolute dream to work with. As you can see, she's a natural in front of the camera.

"She's a natural on stage and I just adore dogs so for me it's my dream job to actually work with her on stage.

"I think people are surprised when they see her wheels because we don't start off in the wheels and they can appreciate what she has to do and how she gets around and she loves it."

Strictly's Ian Waite said it was his 'dream job' to work with Pumpkin in the Christmas panto. Credit: ITV News

Natalie Hayles-Cowley, NTR's artistic director, who also played Sirina of the Ring in Aladdin, said Pumpkin was "smashing it and she's upstaging everyone on stage for sure."

Off-stage, Pumpkin is a therapy dog and ambassador of a registered charity called Pumpkin and Friends.

The charity has so far raised over £25,000 to help other animals with disabilities - including giving disabled dogs wheelchairs and strollers.

Mrs Fox said she hopes to be able to open a retreat for disabled animals to live happily and be loved.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.