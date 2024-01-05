A covers band and a painter and decorator are among the victims of a spate of incidents of vans being stolen and set on fire.

Around 12 vehicles are believed to have been targeted in similar incidents in Lincolnshire in recent months.

In one case, on 30 December, indy covers band The Morettis had their van full of instruments taken after a gig in Gainsborough. The engine was removed but the instruments were still inside when the van was set alight.

Band member Will Daubney said: "It was shocking, I couldn't really believe it. It was a kick to the stomach, because we've been playing for fun, started to make a bit of money."

Gainsborough Sports and Social Club is now fundraising to support the band.

Landlord Dean Allen said: "I feel sorry for them. People are on edge around here. We know what the crime rate's like, there's no end of burglaries. Something needs doing."

The Morettis had just performed when their van full of instruments was stolen.

An online fundraising page has also been set up.

In another incident, a roofer's van was torched on 8 December.

Painter and decorator Stuart Moody lost his van on 2 December.

"It's just floored me," he said. "I just can't be bothered. I just feel now like I want to get a job stacking shelves or something.

"Selfish people are taking these with no thoughts for what people are doing. I only scratch a living."

Lincolnshire Police say they are investigating the incidents.

A spokesperson added: "We would urge homeowners to remove valuables such as tools from their vehicles each day rather than leave them overnight. Additionally we advise members of the public to park work vans and similar vehicles in difficult-to-access spaces for criminals."

