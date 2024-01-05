Drivers are being warned of disruption lasting until June as repairs are carried out on a motorway bridge that was hit by a lorry.

National Highways said "substantial damage" was discovered, along with asbestos, after the vehicle struck Mutton Bridge on the M180 near Scunthorpe in North Lincolnshire.

Project manager John Stebbing said teams would be carrying out "concrete repairs, beam and parapet replacements, installing new bridge joints, waterproofing, and resurfacing on the bridge deck".

A series of full and partial closures on the M180 between junctions two (Woodhouse) and three (Midmoor) will be put in place while the repairs are carried out from Monday 15 January.

There will be a full closure of Derrythorpe Road - which runs over the bridge - between 15 January and 28 June.

Lane one of the westbound M180 carriageway will also stay shut for the duration of repairs to protect the weakened area of the bridge from any further strikes.

