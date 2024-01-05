Bradford Interchange bus station was temporarily closed on Friday due to storm damage.West Yorkshire transport officials said the move was "precautionary".The Metro Travel Centre in the interchange was also closed.Bus services were still running but from alternative stops. Details were available on the West Yorkshire Metro website. A West Yorkshire Combined Authority spokesperson said: “Bus services from Bradford Interchange will be running from the street outside the bus station.

“We have extra staff at the bus station to help direct people, and are working hard to limit any disruption to people’s journeys.

“We have taken this precautionary measure because public safety is our top priority and we thank people for their understanding.

“We will provide an update in due course.”Train services remain unaffected.

