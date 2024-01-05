A gang member whose DNA was found on the trigger of a loaded gun discovered during a drugs raid has been jailed.

Jahmaine Watson, 34, was arrested in June after his DNA was found on swabs taken from the trigger of a converted revolver.

The revolver and a pistol, along with rounds of ammunition, were seized from an address in Denaby, Doncaster, along with a quantity of drugs.

Watson, who was part of an organised crime group called the 'Pitsmoor Shotta Boys' (PSB), pleaded guilty to possession of a prohibited firearm and ammunition at Sheffield Crown Court on 30 November.

Watson, of Northumberland Lane, Denaby, was jailed for seven years and two months.

The DNA of another man - Taylor Blackburn - was also found on one of the weapons.

The weapons and ammunition recovered by police. Credit: South Yorkshire Police

Blackburn, 24, of Bosville Street, Rotherham, was charged with possession of a prohibited firearm and jailed for five years at Sheffield Crown Court in November.

Watson also faced two further charges relating to the possession of another prohibited firearm and ammunition but these were ordered to lie on file.

Det Ch Insp Tony Slater from South Yorkshire Police said: "This was a lengthy investigation that required meticulous forensic examination and has resulted in a key member of an organised crime group being jailed.

"The PSB have been known as a group that have inflicted terror and misery on our local communities and I hope local residents will share the same sense of relief we do that he is behind bars for a significant amount of time.

"We have seen first-hand the devastation and terror these weapons cause and I am relieved we have been able to remove these firearms from our streets.

"You might think you are above the law, but you are not. You will be caught, and I would urge members of the public with information that can help us put more of these criminals behind bars to get in touch.

"The information you provide is often invaluable to our investigations and it really does make a huge difference. We want to work with you and together we can continue to crackdown on this criminality and rid our streets of dangerous firearms."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.