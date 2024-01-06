Rail passengers are being warned to expect major disruption on rail services on the East Coast Mainline over the next two weekends due to engineering works.

Network Rail engineers are working on the line between Grantham and London King's Cross over the weekends of the 6 and 7 January and 13 and 14 of January.

As a result, there will be no train services between Grantham and London King's Cross.

Some operators have cancelled all trains and others have put in place rail replacement bus services.

Grand Central:

No service will operate.

Hull Trains:

Trains will be diverted to run to / from London St Pancras International instead of London Kings Cross, and will run to an amended and reduced train service.

Trains will not call at Beverley, Cottingham, Doncaster, Retford, Grantham or Stevenage.

LNER:

All day Saturday and Sunday train services will start / terminate at Grantham.

Rail replacement bus services will run between Grantham and Peterborough / Corby / Kettering.

All other services will terminate at York, Doncaster or Newark Northgate.