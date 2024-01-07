Two people, including a teenage boy, have died after a car came off the road and into the water near Grimsby.

The car became submerged in water at Tetney Lock Road at around 1.30pm on Saturday, 6 January.

A 16-year-old boy and a 40-year-old man were pronounced dead at the scene.

Lincolnshire Police says it's not thought any other vehicles were involved, but they are "keeping an open mind as the investigation progresses".

Officers are appealing for any witnesses who may have seen the blue Mercedes 300 around that time to come forwards.

Diversions were put in place at Tetney Lock Road junction with Hoop End and the Tetney Lock Road junction with New Delights.

The road was reopened just before 3am.

