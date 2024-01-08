A child was rescued from an Australian paedophile after an investigation by police thousands of miles away in the UK.

T he Yorkshire and Humber Regional Organised Crime Unit (ROCU) alerted Australian Federal Police (AFP) after the elderly man sent disturbing messages online to undercover officers posing as children.

When a raid was carried out at his property in Sydney, police found thousands of child abuse images.

They also rescued a child he had been abusing.

The man, who has not been named, was originally jailed in 2021 for eight years for child sex offences.

Following further investigation, his sentence has now been increased to 12 years after he admitted sex with a child under 10.

Det Ch Insp Al Burns, of the Yorkshire and Humber Regional Organised Crime Unit, said: "This conviction demonstrates that there are no borders when it comes to safeguarding children from these harms."

AFP acting Det Supt Nicole Kenny said: "The child exploitation material seized in this investigation is among the most abhorrent we have seen.

“The efforts of our AFP investigators, together with our international partners such as the Yorkshire and Humber Regional Organised Crime Unit, have helped us remove a child from harm, whose ongoing welfare will remain a high priority.

“This is a reminder to all criminals – whether you have faced court or are currently serving time in prison – the AFP will ensure every offence is accounted for and no offence is too small especially when dealing with abhorrent crimes, like child sexual abuse.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.