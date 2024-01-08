A restaurant owner from East Yorkshire has proven that he is one of Britain's most generous bosses, by organising a free holiday for his employees.Gary Chin, who owns Sumo Pan Asian restaurants in Beverley and Hessle, along with Soju by Sumo in Beverley town centre, sent all his full-time staff to Barcelona as a thank you for their tireless work throughout the year.

The 42-strong group flew out at 6am on today, 8 January, and return to the UK on Thursday. His restaurants will then reopen on Friday, after being closed to give staff their well-earned break.

"It's been a steady year for us," Gary told Hull Live. "However, there is a still a cost of living crisis and the cost of energy is high. No matter the situation, I try to treat my staff because they need to know that they're appreciated. I like to do this every year and everyone gets really excited for it."

Speaking on how difficult it was to book, Gary said: "Of course, it takes a lot of time and money to organise. I had to think about accommodation, transport and activities."We have got a big bus to go to the airport in and we have planned to go to a dance together and have looked at restaurants. This time, we have made a big banner for the trip so we can take a group photo."

It's not the first time the team have been whisked away on holiday. Last year the restaurant owner took 35 of his full-time staff members on holiday to Tenerife as a reward.

Gary paid around £600 per guest for the Tenerife holiday. He has made the annual trip a tradition for the last 10 years and hopes to make it even better next year.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.