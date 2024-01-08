A number of sheep have been killed in suspected dog attacks in York.

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information after several sheep were found dead with puncture wounds in two separate incidents.

One happened in a field on Wigginton Road overnight between Friday and Saturday, 5-6 January.

The farmer found three dead sheep with puncture marks on them believed to be from a dog.

Another happened just off a public footpath between Rudcarr Lane and onto Holtby Lane, Holtby, during daytime on Friday, 5 January.

This resulted in the death of two sheep and other sheep aborted their lambs.

Police are asking the public to contact them if they saw any dogs that were running loose or out of control in the area or any vehicles that may have been parked nearby.

