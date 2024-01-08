Police are appealing for information after officers were fired at in Sheffield.

Unarmed officers were responding to a concern for a woman's safety when they became aware of the shots from a suspected air weapon.

They were responding to an unrelated incident in Longley Hall Grove shortly after 12pm on 4 January.

Nobody was injured and no damage was caused, with officers at the scene finding appropriate cover when they heard shots being fired.

A 25-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence has since been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Oughton said: "Our officers were attending a completely unrelated incident when they suddenly had to find cover as shots were fired at them from an unknown source.

"Our officers should not have to face this level of risk and harm when they are out responding to incidents and keeping people safe. Somebody could easily have been seriously injured and the offender put local people in danger.

“Being targeted in this manner is simply not part of the job of a police officer – it is completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated."

Door-to-door enquiries have been carried out and there have been additional patrols in the area to reassure residents.

