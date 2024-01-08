A teenager who was killed when a car came off the road and entered a canal in Grimsby has been named as a "much-loved" youth footballer by his club.

Grimsby Town FC said Cameron Walsh, 16, and his father Dave, 40, lost their lives in the "tragic incident" on Saturday 6 January.

Lincolnshire Police said both died at the scene of the crash at Tetney Lock at around 1.30pm after their Mercedes 300 became submerged.

The club said in a statement: " Cameron Walsh was an integral part of the GTFC academy. His passion for the game, coupled with his undeniable talent, made him a much-loved figure among teammates, coaches, and the entire Grimsby Town family.

"The Club is devastated by this heartbreaking loss and extends its deepest condolences to the family during this incredibly difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers are with them as they navigate through the pain and grief that comes with such a tragedy."

The car Cameron and Dave were in entered the water shortly after 1.30pm on Saturday 6 January

Grimsby Town said it would pay tribute to Cameron and Dave at the club's game against Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Police are still appealing for witnesses to the crash.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.