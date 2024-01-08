Two men have been charged following a machete attack in Wakefield.

It happened on Saturday, 6 January, at around 10pm where two men entered the Swan with Two Necks pub.

Haroon Khan, 22, of Plumpton Road and Mohammed Khan, 19, of Plumpton Street have been charged with attempting to cause grievous bodily harm and affray.

Haroon Khan has also been charged with public order offences, one of which was racially aggravated.

The pair have been remanded in custody and will appear at Leeds Magistrates Court today, 8 January.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to the incident to come forward.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.