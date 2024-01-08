Two men have been arrested after a woman was attacked with a hammer in Hull.

Police were called to a property on Sefton Street at around 11.3am today, 8 January, where they found a 41-year-old woman with a serious head injury.

The suspects reportedly fled the scene in a vehicle which was pulled over by the police on the M62 shortly after.

Officers say they believe the assault was an isolated incident.

Two men, aged 28 and 26, were subsequently arrested on suspicion of assault and both remain in our custody whilst our investigations continue.

The woman was taken to hospital to receive medical treatment.

Detective Inspector Helen Collier said: “A scene guard is currently in place whilst officers conduct lines of enquiries to fully understand the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“Those living in the area can expect an increased policing presence throughout the day and into the evening whilst our investigation continues."

Humberside Police is encouraging anyone with any information, or anyone with any concerns, to contact them.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.