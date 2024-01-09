Police have seized more than £2million of cannabis and made more than 200 arrests in a crackdown on a Bradford estate.

Bradford South Neighbourhood Policing Team raided more than 60 addresses in an operation targeting anti-social behaviour and criminality in the Holme Wood area.

They seized 2,739 cannabis plants, along with 50 bikes and 87 cars.

Insp Tany Ditta, who heads up the NPT, said: "We have seen a reduction in crimes committed in the area, with 300 fewer crimes compared to the previous year.

“Crime and anti-social behaviour is a huge concern for residents and I hope these results show we are committed to tacking them.

“I hope this sends a strong message to people involved in crime and anti-social behaviour on the Holme Wood Estate, that it will not be tolerated, and we will find the people responsible." Cllr Abdul Jabar, Bradford Council’s cabinet member for neighbourhoods and community safety, said: "This operation has been a huge success due to the police and partner organisations working together. Everyone deserves credit for what they have achieved."

