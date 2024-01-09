The boss of a drug dealing gang ran a bogus estate agency to manage a string of fictitious tenancies before turning empty properties into a network of cannabis farms.

Jeremy Southgate even secured government grants to insulate homes he used to grow drugs in a multi-million pound conspiracy, Hull Crown Court heard.

The 63-year-old, from Brough in East Yorkshire, was found guilty of conspiracy to produce class B drugs, money laundering and fraud following a trial.

The court heard police launched an investigation in January 2021 after finding around £74,000 worth of drugs at a property on Anlaby Road.

Officers set up surveillance of a student letting agency called Anderson Estates after becoming suspicious the business was a cover for criminal activity.

Southgate was found to have been buying cheap properties before falsifying tenant documents.

Once the documents had been falsified, his accomplice Florjan Kasaj would then manage the properties.

Two others, Dardan Mrishaj and Evris Mrishaj, managed the build of the cannabis factories. They were then staffed using illegal immigrants.

Ervis Mrishaj, Dardan Mrishaj and Florjan Kasaj. Credit: Humberside Police

It was also discovered Southgate received government grants to install insulation which helped prevent the cannabis factories being spotted.

As part of the investigation, police found cannabis farms on Huntingdon Street, The Pines Hotel on Spring Bank and four properties on Worthing Street, Newland Avenue, Bacheler Street and Auckland Avenue.

More than £50,000 in cash was seized from a boat Southgate owned. More than £320,000 was seized from his home.Dardan Mrishaj and Evris Mrishaj and Florjan Kasaj were also convicted of being part of the conspiracy, along with Southgate.

Det Con Karen Smith, who led the three-year investigation, said: "It was only a matter of time before our specialist trained officers dismantled this criminal network."Enforcement may not be taken immediately [but] I would like to reassure the communities that everything we receive helps us build a bigger and more complete picture. This ultimately allows us to bring criminals to justice."I would also urge those who rent their properties out to tenants to make sure this is done so legitimately."The four are due to be sentenced at a later date.

