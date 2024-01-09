Grimsby Town FC says it will honour one of its youth players and his father with a minute's applause at the club's next home game after they were killed when their car crashed into a canal.

Cameron and Dave Walsh died at the scene after their Mercedes entered the water at Tetney Lock near Grimsby on Saturday 6 January.

The club paid tribute to Cameron, saying he was a "much-loved" figure in the youth team who had "undeniable talent."

Grimsby Town said Cameron Walsh was "an integral part of the GTFC academy" Credit: Grimsby Town

In an update on Wednesday, Grimsby Town said: "Should anyone wish to lay floral tributes for Cameron and Dave, they are welcome to visit our Mariners’ Memorial Garden outside Blundell Park, adjacent to the Family Fan Zone entrance.

"In tribute to Cameron and Dave, we will be holding a minute’s applause shortly before kick-off on Saturday at our game against Notts County. Cameron will also feature on the front cover of Saturday’s programme."

Flowers were left at the scene of the crash which happened at Tetney Lock on Saturday

Meanwhile a Go Fund Me page set up to support Cameron and Dave's family has raised more than £33,000 in less than 24 hours.

Grimsby Town thanked the local community and the wider football family for their "heartfelt messages."

Lincolnshire Police are still appealing for witnesses to the crash.

