Video report by Katie Oscroft.

A mother has accused the council of treating her 4-year-old son "inhumanely" after he was denied a space in a special needs school and told to sit in a tent inside a classroom instead.

Ellie Tomlinson, from Chesterfield, says that a mainstream school is unsuitable for her four-year-old son Ruben, who has sensory processing issues and is nonverbal.

Ms Tomlinson told ITV News: "Ruben is non-verbal. He's still in nappies, he's got a very limited understanding of language and he's got no awareness of dangerous. He's very much in his own little world."

She applied for an Education Health Care Plan, which should have taken 20 weeks, but it was 15 months before the application was processed - meaning Ruben lost an extra year of education.

Derbyshire County Council then decided that Ruben should attend a mainstream school, despite that school admitting it could not meet Ruben's needs.

Ms Tomlinson said: "I believe he needs a special school and his nursery believes he needs a special school because there is no way he could cope in a mainstream setting."

Instead of giving him a place in a special school, the authority suggested that Ruben should sit in a sensory tent in the classroom.

Ms Tomlinson added: "I was heartbroken, it's just so inhumane.

"Put him in a tent, he'll be fine, just anything to shut him up.

"I don't know anybody who'd want to send their children to a school that have outright said they can't look after them."

Ruben's parents are now preparing to spend at least £2,500 to have their case heard at a tribunal.

Ms Tomlinson said: "If it was costing the average person two and a half grand just to get their child into school, well it just wouldn't be a thing would it?"

A spokesperson for Derbyshire County Council told ITV News: "We have had an increase in the demand for special school places and are working with special schools to increase the places available."

They said that sometimes "a place in a mainstream setting with appropriate additional support is in the best interests of the child and could enable them to flourish".

