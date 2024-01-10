A tradesman who sexually assaulted a 6-year-old girl in her own bedroom, while he was doing building work at her home, has been jailed.

Ako Hussain Pur, 32, had been undertaking building work with colleagues at a home in Sheffield last year, when he entered the bedroom of a six-year-old girl, forced off her trousers and sexually assaulted her, a jury at Sheffield Crown court heard.

He then told the girl not to tell anyone about the assault and when confronted by her father, he denied anything had happened.

He was found guilty of sexual assault by penetration of a child under 13 and sentenced to seven years in prison with 12 months extended license.

He has been issued a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) and was required to sign the sex offenders register for life.

Upon sentencing, Judge Reed stated that Pur had lied throughout the case but that the jury had seen through his lies.

The judge went on to say that the victim should have been safe in her own home and that the family should have been able to trust Pur in their house.

An officer in the case, Amy Blakey, said: “I want to commend the tremendous courage the young victim in this case has shown. It is thanks to her bravery and the incredible strength of her family that a dangerous man is now behind bars.

"Nothing can reverse the trauma and harm caused by this serious assault, but I hope that the result brings the victim and her family her family a certain level of closure. Sexual assault insights what is often irreversible and long term damage on children, but I hope that Pur’s victim can, with support and care, begin to recover and go on to enjoy a happy childhood and adult life."

