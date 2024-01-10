Man jailed after attempting to rob elderly woman in wheelchair

A man who targeted an elderly woman in a wheelchair before being detained by members of the public, has been jailed.

Troy Wildin, 21, targeted the 82-year-old woman whilst she was shopping in a supermarket in Rotherham with her daughter in November 2023.

The court heard how Wildin had watched and waited as the mother and daughter withdrew money from a cash machine, before jumping in to grab her handbag and run away.

Other shoppers saw it happen and ran after Wildin, blocked his path and detained him before police arrived. The woman's bag and contents were saved.

Appearing before Sheffield Crown Court yesterday (Tuesday 9 January), Tory Wildin of St Marys View, was found guilty of attempted robbery and sentenced to three years and three months in prison.

Officer in the case, Detective Constable Megan Byne, said: “This was a cruel robbery where Wildin chose to target an elderly woman. I’d like to thank those quick-thinking witnesses and security guards who intervened to detain Wildin.

“I hope that this sentence offers reassurance to the victim and she is able to move on from the ordeal. I’d like to send a clear message to the public that the police will pursue those who think they are entitled to steal from others to ensure we keep our streets and communities safe.”

