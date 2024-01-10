Azeem Rafiq has said Yorkshire County Cricket Club would be "unsafe" for ethnic minorities if the former chairman returns.

Colin Graves, who oversaw the club during the racism scandal between 2012-2015, is heading up a consortium that is close to completing a takeover of the cash-strapped county club.

Rafiq, who accused the club under Graves of systemic racism, said he "won't be able to call Yorkshire [his] club anymore" if and when the takeover gets announced.

He told ITV News: "As human beings and as people of colour, we try very hard to be accepted and to fit in, but when a place and a group of people keep telling you that you're not welcome - at some point you've got to take the message.

"It'll be a sad day for everyone concerned when it gets announced, and I think it will send a clear message to South Asians and people of colour that Yorkshire cricket's not a safe place for us."

Graves insisted that no allegations of racism or bullying were ever raised to him during his tenure, but he was criticised by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) last year after referring to some incidents as "banter".

The club admitted four charges issued by the ECB in relation to its handling of the allegations and agreed to compensation packages for sacked staff who won claims for unfair dismissal.

Rafiq added: "Everyone deserves a second chance and there should be that opportunity for Colin as well, but there's got to be some kind of contrition and there's got to be actions.

"You can't continue to do these things and just say 'oh, I got it wrong' and move on like nothing's happened.

"I don't think theres any real acceptance by Colin and his camp. It will be business as usual very quickly... and then we'll probably wait for another Azeem Rafiq to speak up and then there will be outrage again and the cycle will continue."

Last year it was revealed that Yorkshire needed to repay £14.9m to the family trust owned by Graves, one of its major creditors since a financial bail-out in 2002.

With time running out to keep the business viable, and other investors no longer at the table, the board is expected to recommend the Graves plan to members and pave the way for the 75-year-old’s comeback.

It's been reported that he would provide an immediate loan of £1m, followed quickly by new investment worth a further £4m.

Rafiq said: "It's becoming a bit of a circus now to be honest.

"Watching this take place, I can't actually quite believe we're here - it's just back to square one.

"I refute the idea that this is the only option. I'm shivering with anger really, as to how we've got here."

A spokesperson for Yorkshire County Cricket Club said that they had met with "a large number of interested parties from both the UK and around the world to work through the validity of each and every genuine offer to refinance the club".

The statement continued: "No stone has been left unturned and a thorough and rigorous process has been conducted by the Board to ensure the club stays operational for the benefit of its members, creditors and employees. We refute any assertion to the contrary."

