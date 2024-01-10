Two men have been charged after a woman was attacked in the head with a hammer.

Police were called to a house on Sefton Street in Hull at around 11.30am on Monday, 8 January, where they found a 41-year-old woman with a serious head injury.

The suspects were reported to have fled the scene in a vehicle which was later stopped on the M62.

Lennox Green, aged 28 of Belvedere Road, Hessle and Sonny Grainger, aged 26 of Corsair Grove, Hull have both been charged with grievous bodily harm.

They appeared at Hull Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, 10 January.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.