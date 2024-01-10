A woman who crashed a van into a tree at 70mph during a police chase has been told it was "pure luck" that nobody was killed or seriously injured.

Georgia Caldeira, 21, of the Orchard Park estate area in Hull, panicked and sped off when she saw a police car behind her in East Yorkshire at 2:55am.

The van was linked to a theft incident the previous day.

She drove towards the Humber Bridge but police lost sight of the van on the approach to a roundabout at Harland Way, Cottingham. It was seen again and the driver of the van was speeding along, overtaking other vehicles.

When officers caught up with the vehicle they activated their blue lights and sirens to signal the van to stop, but it increased its speed.

Caldeira headed on the A15 at 90mph, sped through two roundabouts, including near Papas restaurant at Willerby, and went across the Humber Bridge at 90mph, swerving to the nearside and almost hitting the police car.

She told the court she first believed it was an ex following her. Credit: MEN Media

While driving along the Humber bridge, she threw objects from the window, which hit the police car behind.

Police tried to keep Caldeira on the A15 at the Barton junction but the van swerved and hit the front of the police car, causing damage. She continued onto the A1077 towards South Ferriby, straddling the central lines and driving erratically.She then drove on the B1204 towards Elsham and at 60mph in 30mph residential areas.

She continued through Saxby All Saints and Bonby at 75mph, at times on the wrong side of the road and on sharp bends around corners.The van overtook another vehicle and approached a T-junction at about 70mph. It mounted a grass verge and hit a tree on the far side of the road, ending up in an area of bushes.

Caldeira got out of the van with her hands in the air, before running off into the fields, before officers caught her.Amber Hobson, prosecuting, said: "This was a prolonged, persistent and deliberate course of dangerous driving."There was evasion of the police and, at times, the van was being driven significantly in excess of the speed limit."

Connor Stuart, mitigating, said that Caldeira had no previous convictions but she had a caution. She did not try to minimise the incident.

He said: "This was an extremely serious incident."It was obviously by luck rather than design that no one was injured but no one was injured.

"Caldeira had the foresight to indicate before approaching junctions and to slow down."It was the early hours of the morning and there was less traffic on the roads and so a slightly reduced risk to other road users."Nevertheless, there was a serious incident."

Caldeira claimed that she initially believed that she was being followed by a "dangerous ex-partner" but, when she realised that it was the police, she took the "extremely foolish decision" to continue driving and evade them.

"In the cold light of day, that's something that she regrets," said Mr Stuart.

"Had she stopped, then she would have saved herself a considerable amount of trouble."

She had "fallen in with a bad crowd " and had been using drugs and alcohol at the time to cope with problems. She wanted to become a midwife.Caldeira told the court: "I am disgusted with myself, to be honest with you. I just panicked. I am guilty and I deserve to be punished. I am so sorry."

Caldeira admitted dangerous driving, failing to stop for police and having no insurance and licence on 12 May last year.

Her s entence was deferred for six months until 4 July so that Caldeira can prove that she can keep out of trouble and stay off drugs.

After being told that she was not being jailed that day, Caldeira left court telling the judge: "Enjoy the rest of your day."

