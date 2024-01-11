Emmerdale and Hollyoaks actress Georgina Hale has died aged 80.

BAFTA led tributes to the film, TV and theatre star - whose career spanned five decades.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the organisation wrote: "We're saddened to learn of the passing of Georgina Hale.

"Well known for her award-winning work in the films of Ken Russell, she was awarded Most Promising Newcomer To Leading Film Roles in 1975."

Hale, who was born in Essex, played Beryl Chugspoke in Emmerdale in 2006.

She also starred as Blanche Longford in Hollyoaks, as well as appearing on The Bill, Casualty, Holby City and Doctor Who.

From left: Sherrie Lee Cronn, Gareth Hunt, Georgina Hale and Carroll Baker. Credit: PA

Filmmaker Jude Rawlins wrote on social media: "I am heartbroken that we have lost the magnificent Georgina Hale. She was the greatest and I once told her so on a bus in Swiss Cottage.

"I wrote a part in my next film for her. No idea who else could do it."

Hale was best known for her roles in Ken Russell films during the 1970s.

This included the 1974 film Mahler, based on the life of composer Gustav Mahler, in which Hale portrayed Alma, his musically ambitious wife, for which she won the BAFTA award.

The cause of death is yet to be confirmed. It is believed she died on 4 January.

