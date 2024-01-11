Play Brightcove video

Video from North Yorkshire Police.

A burglar who "paraded" stolen cars for sale on TikTok has been jailed.

Reece Callum Davidson targeted expensive cars parked outside houses in York and surrounding villages.

The 25-year-old broke into the homes by damaging locks on the doors and windows, before taking their car keys and stealing the cars parked on the driveway.

Some of Davidson's victims woke up in the middle of the night to find him inside their home wearing a balaclava, North Yorkshire Police said.

In total he stole 12 cars, including seven VW Golf Rs, one Golf GTE, one Golf GTi, one VW T-Roc, a BMW M3, an Audi S3, and Seat Leon Cupra, as well as other items from inside their homes.

Officers said he then "audaciously paraded" the cars on social media, offering them for sale.

Several of the cars have been recovered by police, but some were sold to buyers from Bradford, Wakefield, Hull and even London and a number of them are yet to be found.

Investigating officer, Det Con Oliver Dalby, said that Davidson's victims had been "profoundly affected by his crimes".

He added: "I can only imagine the fear that such an experience would cause."

Davidson, formerly of Carr Lane in Acomb, pleaded guilty to 13 burglaries, 12 car thefts, two counts of handling stolen goods, a burglary at Tadcaster Yorwaste site, and one attempted house burglary.

He was already serving a five-year jail term for previous offences and has now been sentenced to a further four years at York Crown Court.

