Bradford bus station will be closed for several weeks after damage discovered following stormy weather.

The station at Bradford Interchange was shut last week following heavy rain and strong winds.

While rail services remain unaffected, buses were being re-routed.

West Yorkshire Combined Authority said work began on Friday to establish the extent of the damage and "what remedial works are required before it can be safely reopened".

A spokesperson said: "It is anticipated that these surveys could take several weeks to complete and the bus station will remain closed throughout this period.

"We are developing plans for a temporary bus station solution to limit disruption for passengers, operators and the city centre during this time.

"Bradford Council is supporting us with this to help minimise disruption to transformation work that is happening in the city centre.

"We have taken this precautionary measure because public safety is our top priority and we want to thank passengers and bus operators for their understanding."

