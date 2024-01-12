A masked intruder who robbed a woman at knifepoint in her home has been jailed following a DNA breakthrough eight years later. Tommy Pearce held a carving knife to his victim's face and warned her he would cut her throat when she arrived home to find him in her house, in Kirk Ella, near Hull, in September 2014.

She later described being taken to the "depths of terror" by the incident.

Hull Crown Court heard the woman was in her kitchen after returning from work when she was attacked from behind by Pearce.

He pulled out cable ties and tried to bind her hands.

Cathy Kioko-Gilligan, prosecuting, said she began to wrestle with him.

"That struggle took the two of them into the hallway of the property," she said."The defendant forced her to her knees and sought to tie her hands together. Understandably, she was terrified and again resisted."

The woman offered him about £1,000 in money bags that she had in her handbag.Pearce demanded other valuables and ordered her to kneel in the corner of a room before escaping.She waited 30 seconds before leaving to seek help. Her hand had been cut and her ring finger was partially severed."The complainant never saw the defendant's face throughout the whole of the incident," Miss Kioko-Gilligan said. "His identity was concealed by wearing a balaclava."Clothes and empty money bags were found near the woman's home and were taken for analysis along with the cable ties used by the robber.Miss Kioko-Gilligan said: "Forensic examination conducted at the time did not yield a match."

But following unrelated investigations last year, DNA from the balaclava, a jacket and the cable ties revealed a match to Pearce. The woman's DNA was on the jacket.Pearce, 29, of Sutcliffe Avenue, Grimsby, was arrested and later admitted robbery and wounding.It emerged he had been employed by the woman's brother as a labourer and had been to her business premises and home to do work.In a statement read from behind a screen in court, the woman said: "It took me to the depths of terror from which, nine years later, I am still struggling to recover from."My life has been changed dramatically since the attack."She believed that she had faced a "fine line between life and death" during the attack. "I am proud that I had the strength to fight for my life," she said.Michael Forrest, mitigating, said Pearce was aged only 19 at the time of the robbery. He had become a family man and a stepfather.Pearce was jailed for 13 years and given an indefinite restraining order.

