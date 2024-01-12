A sexual predator has admitted abducting two girls from a seafront arcade before assaulting them at a castle.

Jason Hoodlass, 27, found the girls while they played arcade games in Cleethorpes, North East Lincolnshire.

Grimsby Crown Court heard he befriended them and gave them money.He took them to Ross Castle, where he sexually assaulted them. He also took indecent images of one of the girls.

Hoodlass later accompanied the girls to Grimsby town centre, under the guise of taking them to a shop. They tried on clothes and he took indecent photos of them in the fitting room.

The girls later told an adult what had happened.

Hoodlass, of Kings Road, Immingham, admitted two child abduction offences and sexual assault.

He had admitted taking indecent photographs of the girls at Ross Castle and voyeurism at a Grimsby store at an earlier hearing.

Hoodlass has previous convictions for sex offences and was the subject of a sexual harm prevention order imposed at Hull Crown Court.He pleaded guilty to two breaches of the order after indecent images were found on a device. He admitted 10 charges in relation to those offences committed in May last year.

Judge Woolfall ordered a pre-sentence report and adjourned the case until March. Hoodlass was remanded in custody.

