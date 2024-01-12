Hundreds are preparing to take on what's widely-regarded as Britain's most brutal endurance contest as the winter leg of The Montane Spine Race gets underway.

The non-stop challenge sees runners take on 268 miles of the Pennine Way, starting out at Edale in the Peak District, and ending in Kirk Yetholm, Scotland - all within a time limit of 168 hours.

Its website describes it as a "truly epic challenge" that tests "physical and mental fortitude".

As well as the full race, runners have the option to take on the 108-mile Challenger South - which runs Edale to Hawes in North Yorkshire - in 60 hours, or the 160-mile Challenger North, which begins in Hardraw and ends at the point as the full race, in 108 hours.

Runners must take on wintery conditions like snow, wind and rain. Credit: The Spine Race

A separate north and south Mountain Rescue Team race takes place alongside these, following the same route and rules.

In addition, a 46-mile 'sprint' between Edale and Hebden Bridge, which must be completed in 18 hours, is also held.

All of the events are self-sufficient, meaning runners carry their own food, clothing, medical supplies, and sleep system. The route is not marked, so they must navigate the course and no planned outside support is allowed, so pacers are not permitted.

268 miles Full Spine race between Edale and Kirk Yetholm - must be completed in 168 hours.

160 miles Challenger North from Hardraw to Kirk Yetholm - must be completed in 108 hours.

108 miles Challenger South from Edale to Hawes - must be completed in 60 hours.

46 miles Sprint between Edale and Hebden Bridge - must be completed in 18 hours.

The 2023 participants battled extreme sleep deprivation and freezing temperatures

How often does the event take place?

The winter race has been held annually since 2012, with a summer one being introduced in 2017. The events are now known as the Winter Spine Race and Summer Spine Race.

How many people are taking part?

A total of 550 ultra running enthusiasts and previous Spine legends from around the world will be taking on the race. Of those, 170 are taking on the full Montane Winter Spine Race.

Among them are 71 repeat offenders - 12 of which have graced the podium before - as well as past winners, two of whom are triple winners.

All events are self-sufficient, meaning runners carry their own food, clothing, medical supplies, and sleep system. Credit: The Spine Race

Can I track the races?

Here are the tracking links, distances and start times for each race:

Saturday 13 January:

Challenger South - 8am start, 08 miles

MRT Challenge South - 08:30am start, 108 miles

Sprint - 12 noon start, 46 miles

Sunday 14 January:

Spine Race, 8am start, 268 miles

Monday 15 January:

Challenger North, 8am start, 160 miles

MRT Challenge North, 8am start, 160 miles

The winter race has been held annually since 2012, with a summer one being introduced in 2017. Credit: The Spine Race

Where can I watch coverage?

Updates will be provided on the events Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter pages. The team will also be posting daily video updates on YouTube.

