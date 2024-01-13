Sheffield Crown Court has been forced to close after it was flooded by a burst water pipe.

The court shut on Friday, 12 January, and is not expected to reopen until Wednesday.

It is the second time in two years that a burst water pipe has caused the closure of the complex in West Bar, which also houses the County Court.

Law Society president Nick Emmerson said: "We are seeing the degradation of the courts estate across England and Wales due to decades of underinvestment.

"Floods, ceilings caving in, broken heating, mould - the list of the examples we hear from our members goes on."

A spokesperson for His Majesty's Courts and Tribunals Service said: "Sheffield Combined Court has closed today due to flooding from a burst pipe and the site will remain closed on Monday and Tuesday to allow for urgent repair work to be carried out."

