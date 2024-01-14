A minute's applause was held before Grimsby Town's home game to pay tribute to a youth team player and his dad who were killed when their car crashed into a canal.

Cameron Walsh, 16, and his father Dave, 40, were in the vehicle when it came off the road and entered the canal at Tetney Lock in Grimsby on Saturday 6 January.

Lincolnshire Police said both died at the scene of the crash at around 1.30pm after their Mercedes 300 became submerged.

A Go Fund Me to support Cameron and Dave Walsh's family has raised more than £50,000 Credit: Grimsby Town FC

Before kick-off against Nottingham Forest at Blundell Park on Saturday 13 January, players and fans in the stands honoured the father and son.

The match announcer could be heard describing Cameron as a "much-loved figure" due to his "passion for the game coupled with his undeniable talent".

Ahead of game fans laid flowers and tributes outside the stadium grounds.

The club has previously described Cameron as an "integral part of the GTFC academy."

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

The car Cameron and Dave were in entered the water shortly after 1.30pm on Saturday 6 January

