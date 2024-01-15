Police searching for a missing dog walker have found a body.

Graham Connell, 64, failed to return to his home in Leeds after going out with his dog on 18 December.

The body of the dog, a golden doodle called Maddy, was recovered from the River Aire near to Wyke Beck two days later, close to where his car had been left.

Police divers have been searching the water near to Woodlesford Lock, where Graham regularly went running.

They recovered a body at about noon in part of the river near to the junction of Aberford Road and Bullerthorpe Lane, Woodlesford.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "While formal identification is yet to be completed, it is believed to be Mr Connell. His family has been informed and officers are continuing to provide support to them at this difficult time."

Mr Connell's death is not being treated as suspicious.

