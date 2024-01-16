Illegal vapes worth around £75,000 have been seized by police from a shop in South Kirkby after concerns they were being sold to children.

Police officers working with Wakefield Licensing Team carried out test purchases at a number of shops across the district.

More than 5000 vapes as well as nitrous oxide and counterfeit cigarettes were discovered at one shop in South Kirkby.

Two other shops, both in South Elmsall, failed the test purchase by selling alcohol to an underage customer and will now have their license reviewed.

Inspector Glen Costello, of the Wakefield East Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “This activity demonstrates the commitment of our neighbourhood teams to work with local residents, acting on the information they provide to help make our communities safer.

“If anyone has any information about crime or anti-social behaviour in their area then I would urge them to report it to us so that it can be actioned by ourselves and our partner agencies.”

