An online fundraising page for a youth footballer and his dad who died when their car went into a canal has raised over £53,000.

Cameron, 16, and Dave Walsh, 40, died at the scene when the Mercedes 300 they were in entered the Louth Canal at Tetney Lock in Lincolnshire on 6 January.

Cameron was a youth player for Grimsby Town FC. The club said collection buckets placed around Blundell Park for their game against Notts County on Saturday raised £888, which has now been added to the total.

The club thanked its "wonderful" fans for their generosity, and said there will be another opportunity to donate to collection buckets at the youth team game against Millwall on Friday 19 January.

