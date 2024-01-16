Police are appealing for information about a man who is wanted on suspicion of attempted murder.

Jack Crawley is wanted in connection with an attack on a man near the village of Acaster Malbis, York, on the evening of Friday 5 January.

North Yorkshire Police has launched an attempted murder investigation and is asking the public to report any potential sightings of Crawley, but warning people not to approach or confront him.

The 19-year-old is from Carlisle and has links to Leeds, Rotherham, Glasgow, Aberdeen and Edinburgh, and may be travelling around different locations.

He is described as white, 6ft 3in tall, of proportionate build with very short hair and short facial hair. He is left-handed and wears size 9.5 footwear.

Anyone who believes they have seen Crawley or has any information about his location should contact police.

