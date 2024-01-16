Play Brightcove video

Robin Garbutt's brother, Mark Stilborn, spoke to ITV News reporter Lisa Adlam

A former subpostmaster convicted of murdering his wife is hoping the government's moves to quash convictions relating to the Post Office scandal could pave the way for a fresh attempt to clear his name.

Robin Garbutt was found guilty in 2011 of killing Diana Garbutt above the post office they ran together in Melsonby in North Yorkshire.

Part of the evidence against him used data from the now discredited Horizon accounting system, claiming he was stealing and killed his wife to cover it up.

Garbutt and his family have always maintained his innocence and say the widespread condemnation of the Horizon system means his case must be looked at again.

His brother, Mark Stilborn, has spent the past two decades fighting to prove it, and now believes their cause has greater need of fresh scrutiny.

Mark Stilborn has been trying to clear his brother's name for over 20 years.

Following the renewed public focus on the scandal from ITV drama Mr Bates vs the Post Office, Mr Stilborn points to the way it showed how evidence against some of the key characters such as Jo Hamilton was discredited, and says the same claims of theft used as part of the case against his brother should now be treated in the same way.

"There was no evidence of theft against her so she should not have been taken to court, the post office evidence should not have been used in court... there is no evidence of theft against Robin anywhere... as it is with all these other postmasters," he said.

The prosecution in Robin Garbutt's trial claimed data from the Horizon system showed he was stealing from the couple's post office in Melsonby in North Yorkshire - and killed Diana to cover it up.

No DNA evidence linked him to the crime and he always insisted he was held at gunpoint by a masked man and made to hand over £16,000 before finding Diana dead in the flat above.

Police investigating the crime scene at Melsonby post office where Diana Garbutt was killed.

However, he was found guilty and sentenced to life in prison with a minimum term of twenty years. An appeal against his conviction in 2012 was unsuccessful.

Three further attempts to persuade the Criminal Cases Review Commission to refer it back to the court of appeal have also failed.

Mr Stilborn admits that critics may say the national outrage of the Horizon scandal is a "convenient bandwagon" for his family to get on, but he insists the new evidence is a "big concern".

"It escalates everything far more publicly than we as a family ever can," he said. "All we're told is 'go away, you're a small person, go away'.

"There is fresh evidence that wasn't available at trial, which is the important, key thing, and that should put [Garbutt's case] forward [for review].

Robin Garbutt maintains an intruder with a gun killed wife Diana above their post office and stole £16,000. Credit: Family photo

"There's a murderer out there that killed [Garbutt's] wife, that robbed the post office, and they're still there at large," said Mr Stilborn.

"For him to not being able to go forward and clear his name, is stopping that from being investigated correctly and further."

Diana Garbutt's mother, Agnes Gaylor, said she did not believe anything had changed and wished the case would be left to lie.

The Criminal Cases Review Commission would not provide a new comment on the case but referred to a statement from 2022, saying it did not believe the figures from the Horizon scandal had been essential to Garbutt's conviction and that other issues of evidence were also part of the decision not to refer it for an appeal.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...