Inquests have been opened following the deaths of a man and his youth footballer son after their car crashed into a canal.Senior coroner for Lincolnshire, Paul Smith formally opened the inquests in Lincoln on Wednesday morning, following identification of father and son David and Cameron Walsh, who were 40 and 16 respectively and died on Tetney Lock Road, Tetney.

Emergency services were called to reports that a blue Mercedes 300 had left the road and become submerged in water on 6 January.Post mortem examinations were carried out at Hull Royal Infirmary three days after the deaths, the hearing was told.

Mr Smith said the doctor's report stated the "precise" causes of death had yet to be determined and there were "a number of outstanding enquiries to be made" before a formal cause of death can be made.He adjourned both inquests to a provisional date in July. The senior coroner said that would be dependent on the completion of a number of reports, including that of collision investigators who are examining what caused the vehicle to enter the waterway.

A minute's applause was held at Grimsby's game at the weekend for youth player Cameron and his father.

A growing number of floral tributes and cards have since been left at the scene, and an online fundraising appeal has raised more than £54,000 in over 1,800 donations.A GoFundMe appeal to help the family of David and Cameron, who played for Grimsby Town Football Club's youth team, has now exceeded £53,600 with over 1,800 donations in a week.

The club has spoken of its "profound sadness and heavy hearts" at the loss of Cameron and his father, describing him as a "much-loved figure" among teammates and an "integral part" of the academy.A minute's applause was held for the pair ahead of Saturday's match at Blundell Park against Notts County.

Friends of David described him as a "lovely and humble guy" who shared his son's love for football.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...