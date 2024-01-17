Police and social services are carrying out inquiries after a father and his two-year-old son were found dead at a house in Lincolnshire.

The pair - identified as Kenneth Battersby, 60, and his son Bronson - were found at a house in Prince Alfred Avenue, in Skegness, Lincolnshire, on 9 January.

It is believed Mr Bronson died of a heart attack, while Bronson is thought to have died from starvation and dehydration.A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said the deaths were not being treated as suspicious after the force conducted its own investigation.They said: “The exact actions of organisations involved will be analysed in a forthcoming review and at this stage it would be inappropriate to comment further.

"As part of standard procedures we have referred this to the IOPC (Independent Office for Police Conduct) as a result of a death or serious injury following police involvement.”

Heather Sandy, executive director for children’s services at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “This was a tragic incident, and we are supporting the family at this difficult time.

"We are currently carrying out a review of the case alongside partner agencies to better understand the circumstances, and we await the results of the coroner’s investigations as well.

"Our thoughts are with the family and friends of those involved.”

More to follow.

