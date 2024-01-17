A town centre library is paying around £700 a week for security guards to 'protect staff and customers'.

A report has revealed that Bingley Library has been using the services of a security company since last summer after suffering "regular bouts of anti social behaviour."

The report - which is going to Bradford Council's Shipley Area Committee on Wednesday 17 January - looks at various libraries across the district as well as the activities that take place at each facility and how many users each one gets a year.

It states: “Investment as part of the Arts Council England funded Libraries as Locality Hubs project, which enabled a new layout to be created and the purchase of additional furniture and equipment.

“This has enabled the creation of a small meeting room and flexible space which can be opened up to accommodate larger meetings, activities and events. Refreshment facilities for events have also been enhanced.”

But the report adds: “Unfortunately, Bingley Library suffers from regular bouts of anti-social behaviour.

“As a result, the [library] service has had to employ security guards during the year to support and protect staff and customers, at an additional cost to the service.”

A Bradford Council spokesperson said all their libraries should be "safe spaces for everybody".

“We have had security at Bingley Library since August last year due to anti-social behaviour that has been experienced by customers, staff and local councillors.

“The cost is on average £725 per week however this is expected to be for a limited period and we are reviewing whether to continue using security or what other options may be available to us.

“We will continue to look at ways to make sure the library is a safe space for everyone.”

In 2022-23 the library, which is based at the Five Rise Shopping Centre - served 46,577 visitors and issued 48,565 items.

The Committee meets at 6pm in Shipley Town Hall.

