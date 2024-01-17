Around 300 people have attended a special memorial service to honour the memory of a West Yorkshire police officer who was murdered in the line of duty 20 years ago.

PC Ian Broadhurst died after being shot dead by former US Marine David Bieber on Boxing day in Leeds.

He and another officer attempted to arrest Bieber after they spotted that the car he had parked outside a Leeds betting shop had false number plates.

Bieber pulled out a pistol and opened fire.

PC Broadhurst was shot in the back and fell to the ground badly wounded. Bieber then approached and shot him in the head.

Bieber, 42, is serving a minimum 37-year jail sentence for the murder.

David Bieber Credit: West Yorkshire Police

The service was held at Leeds Minster on the anniversary of Ian's funeral which took place at the same church on January 16 2004.

A guard of honour made up of 31 serving and former colleagues of Ian’s, and others with connections to him, paraded on the steps of the Minster while roads policing vehicles were positioned outside in tribute, along with mounted officers in ceremonial role.

Canon Paul Maybury, the Rector of Leeds, led the service, recognising Ian’s “bravery, courage and sacrifice” and that still shown by those who serve in policing.

Members of Ian’s family, including his widow Eilisa and his brother Stephen, were joined by serving and retired colleagues of Ian’s, West Yorkshire Police’s Chief Constable and other dignitaries.

Ch Con John Robins said: “It was really important that we took the opportunity around this significant landmark anniversary to support Ian’s family in keeping his memory alive and to continue to recognise the ultimate sacrifice that he made while working to keep our communities safe."

“As well as being an opportunity for Ian’s family and those who knew him to reflect positively on his life and legacy, it also serves as a stark reminder of the risks that police officers face every day as they work to protect the public.”

The memorial service took place at Leeds Minster Credit: West Yorkshire Police

The service saw a candle lit in Ian’s memory by a member of West Yorkshire Police cadets while the Act of Remembrance was read by representatives from its chaplaincy team.

West Yorkshire Police Federation Chair Craig Nicholls said: “PC Ian Broadhurst kept the communities of West Yorkshire safe and gave the ultimate sacrifice.

"Thank you for your courage, your bravery and selflessness. Our heartfelt condolences go to your family, friends and loved ones.

"You will never be forgotten.”

PC Ian Broadhurst's helmet was on display in the minster Credit: West Yorkshire Police

Deputy Mayor for Policing and Crime, Alison Lowe OBE, said: “It was deeply moving to be a part of Ian’s memorial, and to be able to honour his memory.

“Ian continues to inspire police officers and staff to this day and our communities are forever grateful for his sacrifice.”

