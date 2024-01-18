Social media users have responded with tongue-in-cheek comments after police appealed for help to identify a robber with no distinguishable features.

Lincolnshire Police issued a CCTV image of an individual wearing a black jacket, with the hood up, black gloves and a mask and scarf almost completely covering their face.

The only apparently visible feature was part of the robber's nose.

The police appeal read: "Can you help us identify the person in this image?"

It followed an incident at an antiques shop on High Street, Holbeach, on 30 December.

Police said staff were threatened with a knife but the robber ran off empty handed after being challenged by staff.

After the appeal was posted on social media, it attracted a range of mocking comments.

Lauren Height wrote: "It may be easier to ask who it isn't rather than who it is."

Josie Emma Holness said: "I dunno, let me just get my crystal ball out."

Mark Armstrong added: "You better call Inspector Clouseau."

Samantha Olivant said: "Anyone have x-ray eyes?"

Anyone with information should call the force via 101.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.