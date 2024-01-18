Police say a man wanted on suspicion of attempted murder may be using a fake name.

Nineteen-year-old Jack Crawley is being sought over an attack on a man near the village of Acaster Malbis, York, on 5 January.

North Yorkshire Police said he could be using the name "Kyle" and may be in the Rotherham area.

He also has links to Leeds, Glasgow, Aberdeen and Edinburgh.

The force said he may be travelling to different locations and should not be approached.

Crawley is white, 6ft 3ins tall, with short hair and short facial hair.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.