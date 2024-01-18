Burglars broke into the property where toddler Bronson Battersby died along with his father just hours after their bodies were discovered.

Lincolnshire Police has confirmed it is investigating an incident at Prince Alfred Avenue, Skegness, between 10 and 12 January.

Two-year-old Bronson is believed to have starved to death at the property after his father, 60-year-old Kenneth Battersby, suffered a fatal heart attack.

Their bodies were found together on 9 January.

Bronson Battersby, two, who died next to his father Kenneth.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said: "At around 12 noon we received a report of a burglary at Prince Alfred Avenue on Friday, 12 January.

"The incident took place sometime between the 10 January and the 12 January. The offenders are thought to have used a bedroom window to gain entry. Our investigations are ongoing."

The deaths of Bronson and Kenneth Battersby are not being treated as suspicious, but the case has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct because of contact with.

Lincolnshire County Council has confirmed that a "rapid review" is being carried out as Bronson was known to children's services, and that a social worker had been in touch with Mr Battersby on 27 December to arrange a visit for 2 January.

