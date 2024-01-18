A bus driver who crashed into a car in North Yorkshire, killing a woman, has been jailed.

The crash happened on the A19, just south of Easingwold, on 26 January, 2021.

Jonathan Eaves was driving a Volvo bus, with no passengers onboard, northbound. A cyclist was travelling in the same direction.

The 25-year-old swerved to the right as he approached the cyclist, making contact with the very end of the handlebar.

The bus veered across the centre white lines, into the path of an oncoming Audi car that was travelling southbound.

The bus crashed into the Audi and the driver, 27-year-old Saskia Bets, died in hospital later that day.

North Yorkshire Police officers said that the cyclist had been wearing a hi-vis jacket, a rucksack displaying reflective stripes and his bike had a rear red flashing light illuminated.

They examined the scene and determined that the cyclist would have been visible to the bus driver for more than 30 seconds prior to the crash.

Eaves, from Preston, pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving. He was jailed for four years and eight months.

He has also been disqualified from driving for six years and four months.

In a statement, Saskia’s family said: "We respect and accept the verdict of the Judge made today, and are pleased that Jonathan Eaves will be imprisoned for this crime. No sentence time would have been long enough for the damage and pain Jonathan Eaves has caused our family. There is no punishment that would do justice to this death.

"We as Saskia’s partner, sister and parents would like to thank everyone who responded to the incident after Jonathan Eaves drove his bus into her. Unfortunately their efforts could not save her life that day, but it demonstrates the goodness of mankind."

DCI Jez Bartley said: "Eaves' dangerous driving resulted in a tragic death, and it is right that he now has to face the consequence of his actions.

"A thorough investigation has ensured that justice has been done, but no verdict can bring back Saskia, or undo the pain caused to her loved ones. I can only hope this case serves to reinforce the importance of driving safely and responsibly – something Eaves manifestly failed to do, with dreadful consequences."

