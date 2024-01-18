A six-year-old darts prodigy who threw a bullseye on live television says it was a "cool" feeling.

Lucas Maidment, from Louth, Lincolnshire, who took up the sport at the age of two, stunned ITV's This Morning viewers and presenters Rylan Clarke and Josie Gibson when he hit the centre of the board with his first throw.

Clarke was visibly shocked, shouting: "No way. Are you joking?"

Asked about the experience, Lucas told ITV News that it was "cool".

Proud dad Tom said Lucas was well on the road to professional success.

He said: “Not many little lads can go on national television and ping a bullseye, that memory will stay with me forever. It was absolutely brilliant."

Lucas, who is eyeing up dreams of becoming the best in the game, said his favourite thing about playing was "getting 180s, hitting the highest scores".

Such is his growing profile, he has even gained support from newly crowned world champion Luke Humphries.

In a video message for Lucas, Humphries said: “It’s great to see you doing so well with the darts, keep practising, keep learning your maths, and maybe one day I will see you in the World Championships.”

