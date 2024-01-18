The emergence of an impressive skeleton on a Lincolnshire beach prompted speculation it could belong to a mythical creature.

A picture of the remains was posted on social media after a walker stumbled across them on Mablethorpe beach, on the Lincolnshire coast.

The Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust said the skeleton probably belonged to a relatively common grey seal.

Grey seals are frequent visitors on the Lincolnshire coastline. Credit: PA

But that did not stop others speculating that the creature could have been something far more fantastical.

Lisa Michelle Craske wrote on Facebook: "Looks like a dragon... wouldnt think seals have teeth that big."

Eddie Rex added: "With teeth like that i am thinking its a creature unknown to science."

A user calling themselves "Sloppi Jo" said: "It's the long-necked monster from the boating lake."

